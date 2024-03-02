Nunez on the bench, Clark gets another start – Confirmed Liverpool team news v Nott’m Forest

Liverpool switch their attention back to Premier League duties this afternoon as they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

With neither Manchester City nor Arsenal in action today, Jurgen Klopp’s side have the chance to open a four-point lead at the summit overnight if they can extend their winning run in all competitions to six games.

The Reds have done remarkably well to keep their quadruple pursuit on track over the past month amid a scarcely believable injury crisis which has deprived us of so many key performers, but opened the door for up-and-coming talents to make a name for themselves.

Liverpool’s starting line-up today shows four changes from the side which began the 3-0 win over Southampton on Wednesday night.

Liverpool’s starting XI to face Nottingham Forest

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal, and will likely do so for most of the season following the news that Alisson Becker is set for an extended period out injured.

The back four sees Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson come in for Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas, while Alexis Mac Allister is recalled to the midfield with James McConnell making way.

Bobby Clark keeps his place in the team from midweek and Joe Gomez continues in the number six role. Wataru Endo is among the substitutes.

There’s one change in attack, with Luis Diaz recalled on the left in place of Lewis Koumas. Darwin Nunez doesn’t start but is on the bench if required.

You can view the team and substitutes in full below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):