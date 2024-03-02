(Video) Darwin Nunez was passion personified in gesture to Liverpool fans after last-gasp goal

One look at Darwin Nunez in the aftermath of his last-gasp winner against Nottingham Forest showed us all how much that goal meant to him, and to every Liverpool fan.

The Uruguayan struck in the ninth minute of stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory at the City Ground, sparking scenes of jubilation in the away end.

After initially kicking a pitchside hoarding in celebration, a few seconds later he turned to the travelling Reds supporters and punched the air repeatedly, also beating his chest and roaring in delight.

In the context of a tightly-contested title race, and Liverpool’s two main rivals not playing until tomorrow and Monday, Nunez knows full well how crucial his goal today could be, and that came across in his gesture towards his team’s ecstatic fans in Nottingham.

