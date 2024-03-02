(Video) Nuno gushes over Klopp and Liverpool ahead of Premier League meeting

Jurgen Klopp’s final season in the Premier League is always going to lead to glowing comments from his peers and that was certainly the case with Nuno Espirito Santo.

Speaking in his press conference, the 50-year-old said: “We’re going to face a tough opponent. Jürgen [is a] fantastic manager, it will be good to see him. But we have to focus on the team and they have good players.

“We need to be clinical on the chances we have. And control their game, especially the offensive movements that they have. They are really dangerous; speed, quality.

“It will require a lot of effort from us, but we have to keep this idea of playing and going forward, no matter which opponent we have, because this is what our team needs.

“It needs our players to have freedom because they have talent. Let’s reinforce the things that we do well. And defensively, we have to be aware of the quality of Liverpool’s players.”

It’s nice to hear positive comments about our team and let’s hope that we can prove the former Wolves boss right, by getting ourselves over the line with a big win.

We’re still trying to nurse players back to full health and help others recover from huge efforts in recent matches, so it won’t be easy to get the three points we really need.

You can watch Nuno’s comments on Klopp and Liverpool via Nottingham Forest FC on YouTube:

