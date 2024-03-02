(Video) Red card shown in post-match scrimmage after Darwin Nunez’s late winner

Darwin Nunez sent Liverpool fans around the world into a frenzy after he scored his 99th minute winner at the City Ground but it wasn’t the end of the drama.

After the full-time whistle blew, our players were celebrating with style but the Nottingham Forest representatives surrounded the referee.

One of the members of the scrimmage was first team coach for the home side, Steven Reid, who was shown a red card by Paul Tierney.

It was a real juxtaposition between jubilation and anger, fortunately though we were the ones of the preferable side this time.

You can watch the scenes after Nunez’s goal via @SkySportsPL on X:

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was seen on the pitch following Liverpool's late winner at the City Ground with the coach Steven Reid seeing a post-match Red card 🟥 pic.twitter.com/E3uXi4AMEG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 2, 2024

