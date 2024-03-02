‘Fantastic’ – BBC pundit applauds Liverpool ace for what he did in 22nd minute v Nott’m Forest

Paul Robinson praised one Liverpool player for a ‘fantastic’ moment that he produced during their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest today.

The standout moment of a drab first half came in the 22nd minute when Anthony Elanga was through one-on-one with Caoimhin Kelleher, who stood tall to come up with an excellent save, even if the Swedish winger would probably have been flagged offside had he netted.

The former Tottenham and England goalkeeper is on punditry duty for BBC Radio 5 Live, and he said in reaction to the 25-year-old’s stop: “Fantastic save from Caoimhin Kelleher! One-on-one and I think Anthony Elanga did look a touch offside, but that shows how fast Forest can break. Kelleher does fantastically well, he stood up and spread himself – in all honesty Elanga should do a lot better.”

READ MORE: (Video) Calm as you like; Van Dijk heads back to Kelleher amid huge pressure

READ MORE: (Video) Bobby Clark embarrasses Nottingham Forest star with cheeky nutmeg; leaves him only one choice

Kelleher has had big shoes to fill with Alisson Becker sidelined through injury, but the Republic of Ireland ‘keeper has been magnificent in recent weeks.

Having made big saves in recent games and starred in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, Liverpool’s number 62 again came up trumps when his team needed him during the first half today.

It’d seem harsh on the 25-year-old if he drops straight back to the bench once his Brazilian counterpart is fit to feature again, but in the meantime he’s doing everything in his power to try and keep his place in the longer term.

Plenty of Reds players have been asked to step up of late with so many first-team regulars out injured, and perhaps none have consistency excelled as much as Kelleher in recent weeks.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!