Romano: Liverpool ‘will try again’ to lure one man to Anfield despite previous rejection

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool will make one more attempt at trying to convince a pivotal off-field figure to come back to Anfield.

The Reds’ former sporting director Michael Edwards has been linked with a possible return to the club in recent days, but he’s already rejected one advance from the Merseyside giants, with David Ornstein suggesting that he’s highly unlikely to change his mind now.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside on Saturday morning, the Italian reporter affirmed that LFC will try once more for the 44-year-old and, should that prove unsuccessful, they’ll swiftly move on to other candidates.

Romano wrote: “Liverpool will make one final attempt to persuade and convince Michael Edwards to return to the club. FSG, the owners of Liverpool, have already tried but he said no because he is very happy with what he’s doing right now.

“At the moment nothing concrete, but Liverpool will try again and it’s going to be the final attempt. Otherwise they will move on in March. They want to find a new person to run the football club and then to appoint a new director of football.”

READ MORE: ‘Absolutely not true…’ – Fabrizio Romano debunks Liverpool rumours amid ‘lots of talk’

READ MORE: Paul Joyce and Klopp deliver devastating Alisson injury blow; out for longer than first thought

Given Edwards’ enormous success during his time as Liverpool sporting director from 2016 to 2022, and the ongoing need to fill that position as soon as possible, it’s easy to understand why Anfield chiefs are trying to convince him over a potential return, albeit in a different capacity from before.

However, a full month has now passed since Jorg Schmadtke departed, and with the hiring of a new manager seemingly on hold until the directorial role is filled, time is of the essence when it comes to finalising that crucial boardroom job.

If the 44-year-old can’t be convinced to come back to the club, FSG simply need to accept defeat in that pursuit and press ahead with other candidates who’d be more willing to get on board.

It’ll probably take something special to persuade Edwards to return to Liverpool, but considering his track record, it’s certainly worth one final shot at trying to lure him back to Anfield at a critical juncture for the Reds as they look towards the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

📊EOTK Stats Pack: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – Form guide, Klopp’s Indian sign over Nuno and MORE