(Video) Calm as you like; Van Dijk heads back to Kelleher amid huge pressure

Virgil van Dijk has been in impervious form of late and this was once again on show during the first half against Nottingham Forest.

Harry Toffolo fired a ball into the back post and with the pressure of Morgan Gibbs-White and Divock Origi behind him, our captain did what he always does.

READ MORE: (Video) Joe Allen reflects on Liverpool move; ‘that opportunity to join one of the world’s biggest clubs was fantastic’

As the song goes, it was calm as you like from the Dutchman as he headed the ball back to Caoimhin Kelleher.

We never like to see him need to help out but the level of composure from our No.4 is always impressive.

You can watch the clip of Van Dijk courtesy of Premier League Productions:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment