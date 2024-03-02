(Video) Hilarious moment Van Dijk grabs supporter’s phone to record Nunez celebrations

Darwin Nunez did against Nottingham Forest what Virgil van Dijk did in the Carabao Cup final, with the most recent goal scoring hero celebrating wildly after his late winner.

As our No.9 celebrated with the fans, our captain can be seen grabbing a phone from the fans and starting to record his teammates.

Thrusting the phone into the face of the Uruguayan was enough to get Dominik Szoboszlai laughing and showed how much the whole squad enjoyed our late goal.

It was a magical moment that keeps our pursuit of ultimate glory, very much alive.

You can watch Van Dijk and Nunez’s phone celebrations via @APxLFC on X:

Nah Virgil Van Dijk actually got a phone and started recording Nunez dfkm 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kWplMjnE9V — | (@APxLFC) March 2, 2024

