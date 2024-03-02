(Video) Chaotic scenes: Watch what happens immediately after Nunez’s bedlam-inspiring winner

Bedlam. Pure pandemonium in the away end as Darwin Nunez secured all three points.

We haven’t seen such scenes since… well… the Carabao Cup final, have we? Wink wink, nudge nudge, you know what I mean?

Our Uruguayan international was THE man of the hour for Jurgen Klopp’s indomitable Reds, providing a moment of drama right on the edge of the final whistle with his late headed winner.

How many of us across the globe were busy preparing scripts bemoaning the injury list and its impact on our season? Until Nunez struck in the 99th minute that is.

Be still, my beating heart.

You can catch the click below, courtesy of @Mr_Ayre: