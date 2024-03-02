(Images) What Trent & Bajcetic posted online immediately after Nunez winner vs Forest

Sadly neither Trent Alexander-Arnold nor Stefan Bajectic were available to play a part in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

That didn’t preclude them from watching the game as fans back home, with the pair sharing their delight with Darwin Nunez’s 99th-minute winner on their personal Instagram accounts.

The result sees the Merseysiders restore a four-point lead on Manchester City in the Premier League table having played a game more.

You can catch the images below, courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Stefan Bajcetic’s Instagram accounts: