(Images) What Trent & Bajcetic posted online immediately after Nunez winner vs Forest

Sadly neither Trent Alexander-Arnold nor Stefan Bajectic were available to play a part in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
That didn’t preclude them from watching the game as fans back home, with the pair sharing their delight with Darwin Nunez’s 99th-minute winner on their personal Instagram accounts.
The result sees the Merseysiders restore a four-point lead on Manchester City in the Premier League table having played a game more.
You can catch the images below, courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Stefan Bajcetic’s Instagram accounts:
📸[INSTAGRAM]📸
Trent Alexander-Arnold online 👀🇺🇾 #LFC pic.twitter.com/SLKE2ors4M
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 2, 2024
Stefan Bajcetic on 📸Instagram 📸 pic.twitter.com/nlgC2FXTDE
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 2, 2024