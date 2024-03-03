(Video) Alexis Mac Allister sums up Liverpool’s elite mentality after Nottingham Forest win

Liverpool’s elite mentality and refusal to never give up was on display again yesterday as they netted a 99th minute winner at the City Ground to go four points clear at the top of the table.

Darwin Nunez was the man who made the difference against Nottingham Forest as he headed home after latching onto the end of Alexis Mac Allister’s cross.

Speaking after the game, the latter summed up the mentality of him and his teammates who now turn their attention to Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Sparta Prague before welcoming Manchester City to Anfield next weekend.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘It shouldn’t happen’ – Keys and Gray do their best to create controversy after late Nunez winner

Our No.10 explained that Jurgen Klopp’s squad is full of ‘nice players on and off the pitch’ which he believes is ‘really important’ when wanting to be a successful side.

After signing from Brighton in the summer for just £35m the Argentine has been a vital part of our midfield which has been revitalised since last season.

Long may Macca’s impressive performances continue as we aim to pick up another three trophies this term.

Check the ex-Boca Juniors man speaking below via @766ers on X:

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!