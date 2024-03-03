Bobby Clark says he’s learning so much from ‘special’ Liverpool teammate

Bobby Clark was handed his first Premier League start against Nottingham Forest yesterday and can be proud of how he performed at the City Ground.

The dynamic midfielder is only 19 years of age but the way in which he drives powerfully with the ball and has the ability to beat a man is extremely exciting.

Following our late win over Forest yesterday the former Newcastle youngster explained how he’s learning so much from training and playing alongside Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad – singling out Alexis Mac Allister after the Argentine registered a ‘special’ assist for Darwin Nunez’s 99th minute header.

“Everyday, I’m learning of them, especially him in my position,” Clark told LFCTV (via Rousing The Kop). “And what he done at the end was special.”

The future is certainly bright for our No.42, the son of former professional footballer Lee Clark, who also impressed against Southampton in the FA Cup earlier this week.

Mac Allister has been superb since joining the club from Brighton in the summer and the younger members of the squad are clearly learning so much from the World Cup winner.

The way in which he can control the game and never looks under pressure is brilliant to see.

If Clark can continue to work hard and show his talent then there’s no reason why he can’t become a regular fixture in the side alongside our No.10.

