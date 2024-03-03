‘Crazy’ – Caoimhin Kelleher can’t believe how good Liverpool teammate has been this season

Caoimhin Kelleher has been blown away by the performances of one of his Liverpool teammates so far this season – claiming the midfielder’s technical ability is ‘crazy’.

Our No.62 kept his third consecutive clean sheet on Saturday as the Reds defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 thanks to Darwin Nunez’s 99th minute header.

It was Alexis Mac Allister who put the ball on a plate for the Uruguayan to win the game and it’s the World Cup winner who Kelleher heaped huge praise on following the game.

“He’s been immense this season. And the quality that he has, the technical ability he has is crazy. The cross was superb and the header unbelievable, too,” the Republic of Ireland international told LFCTV (via Rousing The Kop).

The Argentine was signed from Brighton in the summer for £35m – a fee which is looking more and more of a bargain as the season goes on.

The way in which the former Boca Juniors man controls the tempo and dictates the play from the middle of the park is brilliant to see and it’s therefore no surprise that we’re a lot more competitive this term as a result of his arrival.

It looked as if the game at the City Ground yesterday was going to end goalless but a little bit of brilliance from our No.10 – finished by Nunez – proved the difference.

Let’s hope he can continue his fine form for the remainder of the campaign as we aim to pick up another three trophies.

