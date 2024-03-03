(Image) Jaws will detach after Man City fan’s insane theory on Paul Tierney & Liverpool

Would you believe that there are actual rival fans out there who think Paul Tierney is pro-Liverpool?

Paul Tierney? Yes. The Paul Tierney? Quite right. Paul Tierney who Jurgen Klopp said the following about: “We have our story, history with Mr Tierney. I really don’t know what this man has with us, I really don’t know … always will say there is nothing, and it’s not true. Cannot be. I have to say it cannot be. I don’t understand it. I am really not sure if it’s me because how he looks at me, I don’t understand it.”

Correctamondo.

Let’s get one thing straight: if your main takeaway following the Reds 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest is that the Englishman is pro-Liverpool – you have to be utterly deluded.

Go take a breather, do some yoga or something of a relaxing nature, and get back in touch with reality.

We’ll be waiting.

You can catch the screenshot of the City forum conversation below, courtesy of Andy Heaton’s X account: