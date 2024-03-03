‘Impressing above all’: Liverpool’s post-Klopp plan sees 39-y/o coach gaining on Xabi Alonso – report

Sporting Lisbon’s young coach Ruben Amorim is now understood to be ‘impressing above all’ with his work in Portugal.

One report from Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness) claims that Liverpool’s decision-makers prize the 39-year-old’s development of youngsters and his philosophy in the Primeira Liga.

The Merseysiders would have to meet a £17.1m release clause, according to the same report, to secure his services.

Sporting are currently second in the Portuguese top-flight, with a game in hand on first-placed Benfica.

Xabi Alonso still arguably the leading candidate

Amorim, for what it’s worth, is technically the more experienced candidate given his time in senior management.

Whilst Xabi Alonso will have under two seasons’ worth of experience under his belt, however, he makes up for this elsewhere.

The Spaniard’s development of young players is likewise to be admired by Fenway Sports Group.

The relative challenge too of knocking Bayern Munich off their perch – having won the last 11 titles – is considerably greater than defying Benfica.

With all due respect, you can still argue the merits of prioritising our former midfielder at this stage.

We just have to see how things shake out in our pursuit ahead of the summer window.

