30-minute cameo king’s Liverpool performance almost forgotten; had monstrous game vs Forest

Commentators have been harping on (and rightly so!) about Liverpool’s young stars in recent weeks, so it’s time to give the experienced a shout-out.

Wataru Endo, eh? We’re running out of superlatives to describe his quality and consistency since signing for £16.2m in the summer.

Bence Bocsak highlighted the Japanese international’s remarkable numbers yet again for the Reds on X (formerly Twitter).

🇯🇵 Special mention to Wataru Endo by the way. Came on and did a great job. Won 3/4 duels. Including winning the ball back for Núñez’s winner. Also had 34 touches, completed 21/26 passes, made 2 recoveries and won 1/2 attempted tackles. Not bad in 30 minutes of work. pic.twitter.com/5VYMbcHkFy — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) March 2, 2024

Bear in mind that our No.3 had been spotted departing Wembley on crutches following our Carabao Cup success.

Age is but a number for Wataru Endo

Endo may be 31 years of age, but boy oh boy does he play with the enthusiasm and desire of a younger professional.

We’d just like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the mocking that came Liverpool’s way after failing to land Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer.

Don’t get us wrong, the pair in question are far too talented to be perennial flops.

Though an apology is certainly due for our gumshield-wearing midfield star who is thriving in English football.

