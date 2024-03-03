(Video) Liverpool fans will love what van Dijk ordered Nunez to do after late winner

Darwin Nunez had to settle for a spot on the bench at the City Ground yesterday but the Uruguayan made the perfect impact when introduced in the second half.

The former Benfica man was brought on with half an hour remaining against Nottingham Forest with the scoreline goalless in the East Midlands.

Our No.9 decided to leave things late as he latched onto the end of Alexis Mac Allister’s cross to head in the winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

This sparked wild scenes amongst the travelling supporters from Merseyside and Jurgen Klopp’s men on the pitch.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk grabbed the match winner and ordered him to look at the away end and take in the glorious scenes in the moments which followed the goal.

Nunez had been taunted by chants of ‘you’re just a sh*t Andy Carroll’ from the home supporters following his introduction but he silenced them in the best possible way yesterday!

Check our No.4 and the striker celebrating below via @404NUNEZ on X: