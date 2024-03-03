‘Struggled so much’ – Luis Garcia says Liverpool player lacked composure against Forest

Luis Garcia has claimed one Liverpool player in particular ‘struggled so much’ against Nottingham Forest yesterday and lacked composure at the City Ground.

It was turning out to be a frustrating afternoon for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the East Midlands until Darwin Nunez’s 99th minute header snatched the Reds all three points to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

Despite the positive result, it wasn’t the greatest of performances from Liverpool and ex-Red Garcia singled out Cody Gakpo for his showing against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

“Gakpo today, struggled so much. We saw him a couple of times in the middle, rushing things. He didn’t have the composure that he’s done at other times,” Garcia said on ESPN (via The Boot Room).

The Dutchman was handed another start by our German tactician and perhaps the amount of game time he’s received recently caught up with him against Forest.

It was the 24-year-old’s fourth start in just 10 days and that will have undoubtedly contributed to his somewhat lacklustre performance

The former PSV Eindhoven man’s work rate cannot be questioned but his quality and decision making was poor at times before he was replaced by Jayden Danns after 83 minutes.

There’s an overwhelming feeling amongst Kopites that we’re still yet to see the best from Gakpo but the Netherlands international has still registered 11 goals and five assists so far this term (across all competitions),

He can still prove to be a vital player between now and the end of the season but yesterday was a day to forget for our No.18 on a personal level.

