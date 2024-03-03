(Video) ‘I am so happy’ – Even Luis Suarez is speaking about Darwin Nunez’s 99th minute winner

Luis Suarez may have netted two goals and registered a couple of assists as Inter Miami defeated Orlando City 5-0 in the MLS yesterday but the ex-Red still had time to speak about Liverpool’s late victory over Nottingham Forest.

It was our former No.7’s international teammate Darwin Nunez who won the game for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the ninth minute of stoppage time at the City Ground to extend Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

Suarez explained he was delighted for both Liverpool and his compatriot – who he labelled as ‘one of the best strikers in the world’.

Nunez now has 14 goals and 11 assists this term (across all competitions) and we look forward to seeing what those numbers look like come the end of the current campaign.

