Steve McManaman heaps praise on 25y/o Liverpool man who was ‘excellent’ against Forest

Liverpool earned a much needed three points thanks to a late Darwin Nunez goal at the City Ground but it’s the man who set up the winner who’s been singled out for praise by Steve McManaman.

Nottingham Forest thought they’d earned a point against Jurgen Klopp’s side until our No.9 rose well to head in from Alexis Mac Allister’s delicate cross in the 99th minute.

The result leaves Liverpool four points clear at the top of the Premier League with Manchester City currently trailing Manchester United by a goal to nil at the Etihad (at the time of writing).

It was a bit of class from our No.10 to put it on a plate for Nunez and the midfielder has been immense since signing from Brighton in the summer for just £35m.

“I thought he had an excellent game,” said McManaman on Premier League Productions (via HITC). “Sometimes, it gets lost when it’s 0-0.

“They dominated possession and I thought he hardly gave the ball away. He was one of the most impressive players for Liverpool.

READ MORE: ‘Totally wrong’ – Shearer can’t believe decision Paul Tierney made moments before Liverpool’s late winner

“His cross for the goal was fantastic – a brilliant day and a brilliant result for Liverpool.”

Our midfield let us down massively last term but with a major overhaul completed in the summer, including the signings of Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch and the exits of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner, we look like a brand new side this season.

The Argentine has been the pick of the bunch from the incomings with his ability to control the tempo in the middle of the park and produce moments of magic like he did yesterday.

There’s still a long way to go this season but wins like that at the City Ground can prove the difference between winning the title or not.

We’re delighted to see the former Boca Juniors man thriving in our midfield and long may his strong performances continue.

� EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!