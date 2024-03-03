(Video) ‘That is disgusting’ – Forest fans’ hilarious response to Darwin Nunez’s late Liverpool winner

Brilliant footage is circulating on social media of the moments which followed Darwin Nunez’s 99th minute winner for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

With the scoreline goalless at the City Ground and referee Paul Tierney seconds away from blowing the full-time whistle, our No.9 latched onto the end of Alexis Mac Allister’s cross to head in the winner.

Our 1-0 victory means we’re now four points clear at the top of the Premier League and Nunez’s 14th strike of the season (across all competitions) led to wild scenes both in the stands and on the pitch in the east Midlands.

The away section of the ground went absolutely berserk before Nottingham Forest’s backroom staff raced onto the pitch to confront Tierney after the game.

A fresh clip has now emerged from the opposite end of the stadium from where the Uruguayan’s header went in which emphasises the anger and frustration felt by the home supporters.

One fan can be heard shouting ‘that’s a disgrace’ and ‘that’s disgusting’ as Liverpool celebrated the vital goal late on.

It’s pretty good viewing for us Kopites though!

Check the clip below via @tomozlee09 on X: