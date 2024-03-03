(Video) Declan Rice’s three-word Liverpool admission speaks volumes

Declan Rice is no stranger to a title race having been part of the Arsenal side that were pipped to the league crown last term by Manchester City.

The former West Ham man has acknowledged the difficulty of the race – a step above the 2022/23 season it has to be said, thanks in no small part to the resurgence of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

“City are unbelievable, Liverpool are unbelievable,” the holding midfielder told Sky Sports.

To give credit where credit’s due, the Gunners have been moulded into some side by Mikel Arteta and we won’t be dismissing them as a potential title winner just yet.

Keep a close eye on all three of those clubs until the end of the season.

