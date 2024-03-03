(Video) Watch Virgil van Dijk taking on entire Nott Forest bench in wild post-match scenes

The Nottingham Forest bench was incandescent after the full-time whistle confirmed Liverpool were the victors.

Paul Tierney was adjudged to have unfairly allowed the Reds to score a last-minute winner, courtesy of Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez.

Virgil van Dijk, however, seemingly wasn’t having any of the protests from his opposite numbers. Sky Sports’ footage captured the Dutch international remonstrating with the Forest bench over calls made during the game.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL: