(Video) Joe Allen reflects on 2013/14 Premier League title race; underplays Chelsea result

Liverpool fans are now well versed in narrowly missing out on a Premier League title, something which we all experienced in 2013/14 – when Joe Allen was part of the team.

Speaking with Swansea about nearly winning the title, the Welshman said: “It was incredibly tough at the time and it’s even tougher as time has gone on. For me, it feels like the one that slipped away. The chance at nearly winning the Premier League, it’s heartbreaking really…

“A lot of focus is on the Chelsea game but the Palace game was the real hammer blow, it put it back into Man City’s hands going into the last game of the season, so unfortunately we had to settle for second place.

“But it was a great season, we had the likes of Suarez, Gerrard, Coutinho, Sturridge – so many players on fire, doing some unbelievable stuff and to be able to be part of that was great. If only we could have got the couple more points we needed to get over the line.”

It’s a refreshingly honest outlook on a terrible time to be a Red, although the removal of importance on the Chelsea result is interesting to hear.

Let’s just hope this isn’t something we experience again, at the end of the final Jurgen Klopp campaign.

You can watch Allen’s comments on Liverpool (from 18:10) via Swansea City AFC on YouTube:

