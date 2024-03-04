Report from Germany shares potential boost for Liverpool in Xabi Alonso pursuit

A report from Germany on Monday has hinted at a potential boost for Liverpool in their pursuit of Xabi Alonso.

According to Abendzeitung, Bayern Munich – who’ve also been strongly linked with a possible swoop for the Bayer Leverkusen manager – have added another name to their shortlist of candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel.

The Bavarian giants are now considering Feyenoord’s Arne Slot as an option to take over from the former Chelsea boss, with the 45-year-old having been named Coach of the Year in Netherlands for the past two years.

At surface level, this news reads as a potential positive for Liverpool’s hopes of landing Alonso if Bayern’s attention is diverted towards Slot, who was linked with the Tottenham manager’s job last year before they hired Ange Postecoglou.

However, it also poses the question as to whether the Feyenoord boss could be a worthy candidate for Anfield chiefs to consider if they’re unable to lure his Leverkusen counterpart back to Merseyside.

The 45-year-old took the Rotterdam club to the Europa Conference League final in 2022 and followed that up by winning the Eredivisie title 12 months later, so he boasts a fine reputation within his homeland.

Slot has won 87 of his 137 matches in charge so far, averaging 2.09 points per game, while his preference for a 4-3-3 formation mirrors that of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool (Transfermarkt).

He’s also known for finding an ideal balance between pressing high and dropping into a low block as the situation requires, which hints at a fluid tactial flexibility (The Coaches’ Voice).

Alonso remains the preferred candidate, and LFC’s hopes of landing the Leverkusen boss could become clearer if Bayern lean increasingly towards Slot instead. However, the Dutchman might be a strong Plan B to consider if Anfield chiefs can’t lure the Spaniard.

