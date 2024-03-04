(Video) Sky Sports share ‘big news for Liverpool fans’ live on air regarding Xabi Alonso

Sky Sports have shared some ‘big news for Liverpool fans’ regarding Xabi Alonso on Monday night.

The Bayer Leverkusen manager is the clear favourite to take over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer, but unfortunately the Reds could be beaten to the punch.

The broadcaster shared news from their colleagues in Germany this evening that Bayern Munich ‘have opened discussions’ with the 42-year-old as they search for a successor to Thomas Tuchel, who’s stepping down at the end of this season.

Worryingly, it was added that the Bavarian giants have ‘received a positive signal from Alonso during initial talks’, with the Spaniard set to cost between €15m (£12.8m) and €25m (£21.4m) in order to prise him from the BayArena.

Speaking live on air as the reports reached them, the Sky presenter described it as ‘big news for Liverpool fans’, and that’s not an overstatement considering the reliability of the source.

This appears to be the clearest indication yet as to the Leverkusen manager’s next move, and if the Reds were to miss out on their former midfielder, it’d represent a hammer blow in the pursuit of a successor for Klopp.

FSG must keep trying to woo Alonso, though, and be ready to pounce in case the discussions with Bayern hit an irreparable snag.

You can view the report from Sky below, via @SkySportsNews on X (formerly Twitter):