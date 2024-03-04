(Video) Liverpool fans will love classic Klopp moment inside Forest tunnel after late win

Jurgen Klopp is so much more than an amazing football manager, with great moment seemingly coming from him in every game and now we have another.

After the dramatic events in the City Ground, the Inside feature for the club’s YouTube account captured the German praising Alexis Mac Allister by saying: “Good player. Muy bien!”

The boss then realised he’d met the end of the narrow tunnel and turned to the camera with a loveable grin, before asking: “Where do I go?”

Don’t go anywhere please, if only our manager could stay around for more than the remainder of this campaign!

