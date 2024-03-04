(Video) Forest fan confronts Tsimikas on pitch after Nunez winner

Darwin Nunez sent Liverpool fans into a frenzy with his late winner against Nottingham Forest but it’s fair to say that the home supporters were not as pleased, something Kostas Tsimikas quickly found out.

Whilst the Reds celebrated the goal, videos from within the City Ground show the moment a fan runs onto the pitch and is confronted with the Greek Scouser.

It’s clear that it was Paul Tierney who was the focus of the angered individual but again calls into question how easy it is for people to come onto the pitch.

The safety of our players was at risk and you have to wonder what any stewards were doing at this time.

You can watch Tsimikas, Tierney and the fan (from 0:40) via @Andrew_Heaton on X:

Spun the vid the right way round but can’t claim credit, this is fucking boss from @Patchwrightt pic.twitter.com/BcfDG5LVMn — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) March 2, 2024

