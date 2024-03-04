(Video) ‘Clear the b*****d ball!’ Forest fans fume as Liverpool bench celebrate late winner

Nottingham Forest fans have been vocal in their anger around Liverpool’s late winner but one video suggests that not all fans were thinking the same thing after the goal.

One home fan captured the moment that supporters were clearly more worried about defensive frailties, than any issues with a drop ball.

Calls of “Clear the b*****d ball!”, then turned to recording our bench go wild in celebration and it’s great viewing for our fans.

Regardless of the fume around Darwin Nunez’s header, there’s nothing sweeter than a late winner and angry opposition supporters.

You can watch the Forest fans and Liverpool bench via @communityfc on TikTok:

