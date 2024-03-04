(Video) Jordan Henderson shows off brilliant leadership with Ajax pressure

Jordan Henderson left Anfield under a cloud given the destination of the Saudi Pro League but, now he’s at Ajax, things look a lot better.

You can’t question the leadership qualities of the 33-year-old and this was on show in his most recent match.

With Diant Ramaj massively over-hitting a ball from his own box, the Sunderland-born midfielder chased down a ball with admirable commitment.

It’s something we’ve been very used to seeing in a red shirt and it’s great to see a new set of supporters enjoy the commitment of our former captain.

You can watch the video of Henderson via @AFCAjax on X:

