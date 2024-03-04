(Video) How Caoimhin Kelleher celebrated Nunez’s last minute winner

Caoimhin Kelleher may have been on the other end of the pitch when Darwin Nunez scored our late winner against Nottingham Forest but he certainly enjoyed the moment.

Ignoring the baying home fans around him, the Irishman’s celebrations show how he repeatedly punched the air with joy.

READ MORE: (Video) Joe Allen reflects on 2013/14 Premier League title race; underplays Chelsea result

For a man so calm, it’s almost out of character to be so overzealous with his celebrations but it would be hard to imagine how any Red wouldn’t enjoy watching our No.9 win the game in such dramatic fashion.

You can watch Kelleher’s celebrations via @tomozlee09 on X:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment