‘It’s not great’: Roy Keane makes Liverpool admission moments after Man City beat Man United

Roy Keane admitted Pep Guardiola’s record at Anfield was ‘not great’ ahead of his Manchester City side’s trip to Merseyside.

Of course, there are far from many outfits with a glowing record at L4 in recent years since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015.

“Well it’s not great, but the rest of his record is pretty good,” the Irishman spoke on Sky Sports.

“When you see records like that you think that can be broken in terms of the percentages of getting results there.

“But it’s going to be very difficult, because Liverpool are obviously hanging in there in terms of grinding out results like they did yesterday.

“It’s going to be very, very difficult, but Pep and Man City are more than capable of going down and getting a result – a result being maybe a draw even.

“But yeah, that record’s not great, but not many teams have great records at Anfield.”

The Merseysiders will go into the clash next weekend a point ahead of the incumbent champions following their 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Key men returning could be key

The sight of Dominik Szoboszlai making a cameo along with goalscorer Darwin Nunez will have been seriously reassuring.

Mo Salah, though not present at the City Ground, is also expected to make a recovery in time for City’s visit.

How much of a part the Egyptian is able to play remains to be seen.

In the meantime, we shouldn’t forget the contributions of younger stars Bobby Clark, Conor Bradley, Jayden Danns and the like.

Some, or all, to varying degrees, could be called upon to make an impact next Sunday.

