‘They know what it takes…’ – Ex-Man City defender shares Liverpool verdict for EPL title race

Joleon Lescott has suggested that Liverpool’s experience of winning the Premier League title and taking Manchester City to the wire in previous years could stand to them this time around.

Arsenal are also in the hunt for the trophy as the season enters the final third, but the 41-year-old is unconvinced that the Gunners have the same ability to reel off a succession of wins into the double figures in the manner that the current top two have done before.

The former City defender said of the various title contenders’ experience of a successful run-in (via premierleague.com): “I think it’s more important for Arsenal. That will be a factor for them in terms of experience.

“Liverpool have been there and thereabouts; they know what it takes to win. Obviously there’s new members of the squad who haven’t won the league, but the Klopp factor, last season, Anfield is an intimidating place regardless of who’s selected.

“The experience for Arsenal may be a factor, but for Liverpool and City, I just think they’ll be used to winning. We’ve seen them go on runs of 10-12 consecutive wins. I think that’s the standard now, and that’s why I put Arsenal third favourites because I haven’t seen them produce a run of 10 wins in a row, which is the new normal.”

As impressive as Arsenal have been this season, the manner in which their title charge capitulated in the final weeks of 2022/23 means that a question mark will remain over their ability to manage a run-in, until such time that they go on to become champions.

City have been there and done that many times over, while a few key members of the Liverpool squad which lifted the Premier League trophy four years ago are still at Anfield, with plenty of match-winning quality among those who’ve joined since then.

While Lescott correctly states that several Reds players weren’t at the club during the 2019/20 campaign, Klopp’s current squad have shown up to now that they possess the mental fortitude to at least go the distance with Pep Guardiola’s side yet again.

From recovering losing positions to earn victories (such as against Luton recently), to reeling off a succession of wins despite having numerous stalwarts injured and coming up with last-gasp winners (like on Saturday), we’ve already overcome several hurdles to establish ourselves as league leaders.

There’s still plenty of challenges to be negotiated between now and May, of course, but everything we’ve seen from Liverpool in recent weeks and months suggests that they have the requisite qualities to either lift the trophy or go very close.

