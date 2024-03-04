‘Outstanding’ – Neil Jones wowed by Liverpool colossus who’s been ‘a big part of’ title charge

Neil Jones has singled out one ‘outstanding’ Liverpool player for playing ‘a big part’ in the Reds’ Premier League title charge.

There have been tremendous performers right throughout Jurgen Klopp’s squad, and a few of those have been in defence, including a certain Frenchman.

Speaking to EOTK Insider, the journalist stated: “Ibrahima Konate has been having a great season since December. I look back to that Arsenal game before Christmas and he was definitely the star man that day. Since then, his form has been outstanding!”

Jones continued: “Liverpool’s defensive record is excellent. They have the second-best defensive record in the league with only 25 goals conceded this season (only Arsenal have conceded fewer), which tells you that the team is strong and the defenders and ‘keeper have been doing a good job.

“Konate’s been a big part of that, certainly in the last three or four months. It doesn’t surprise me, because we all know what a good player he is. I think the best thing is that he’s fit and available and able to put those performances in on a consistent basis.”

READ MORE: Journalist expects Liverpool ace to be in demand this summer; could be nearing decision on future

READ MORE: ‘If I was guessing…’ – Journalist forecasts whether Liverpool stalwart will renew Reds contract

In the absence of Joel Matip through long-term injury, and with Joe Gomez frequently being asked to deputise in other positions, Konate has established himself as the preferred centre-back partner to Virgil van Dijk with aplomb.

The colossal Frenchman has used his height to great advantage, winning 3.2 aerial duels per game (WhoScored), while only two other Liverpool players have won more tackles in the Premier League this season than his 19 (FBref).

Performances such as the one he gave in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth in January – when he won no fewer than 12 duels (Sofascore) – illustrate what an imperious man mountain he’s become at the back for Klopp’s side.

There has been no shortage of line-up changes in recent weeks amid the overflowing injury crisis at Anfield, but Konate has been a very welcome constant in the team, and he’s stepped up by delivering consistently excellent displays.

If he can avoid any major injuries, the 24-year-old could well become Liverpool’s defensive leader in the long-term once Van Dijk eventually departs.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield? One Liverpool star has come alive in last three months and much more!