‘If I was guessing…’ – Journalist forecasts whether Liverpool stalwart will renew Reds contract

Liverpool would likely be very willing to offer one Anfield stalwart a new contract, and he’d probably be happy to sign on the dotted line.

That’s the verdict of Neil Jones, who was speaking to EOTK Insider regarding Andy Robertson, who’s been the subject of reported transfer interest from Bayern Munich in recent days (Daily Mail).

The Scotland captain’s current deal runs to June 2026, by which time he’ll be 32, but the journalist believes that if the Reds were to offer the left-back new terms before then, he’d readily extend his stay with the club.

Jones said: “I think Robertson knows how good Liverpool have been for him, how good he’s been for Liverpool, how highly he’s thought of. If there’s a will from the club’s side to extend the deal, I don’t think there’d be any problem from the player’s side.

“I think he’d be delighted to stay. If I was guessing, I’d think Liverpool would be pretty keen to make sure he does at least a couple more years.”

Liverpool have several other contract situations to try and sort with greater urgency than Robertson’s, with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all seeing their current deals expire in less than 18 months’ time.

Nonetheless, should Bayern be persistent with their reported interest in the 29-year-old, Anfield chiefs may be eager to safeguard his future as a matter of priority, in case the defender’s head is turned by the Bundesliga giants.

In the Scotsman’s seven years on Merseyside, he’s gone from being a £10m signing to unquestionably one of the world’s best left-backs, and he’d readily acknowledge what Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff have done for him and his career since his arrival from Hull City in 2017.

We can only speculate as to what Robertson will want to do in the long-term, with Liverpool facing into the unknown when their long-serving manager departs in May, but fingers crossed that Jones’ prediction of the defender likely being happy to sign a new contract if offered to him will prove correct.

