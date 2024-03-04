(Video) Steve Nicol gives swift 4-word reply when asked what Liverpool must do to beat Man City

Steve Nicol gave a swift and succinct reply when asked what Liverpool must do if they’re to defeat Manchester City next Sunday.

The Premier League’s top two go head to head at Anfield in six days’ time in a fixture which could potentially define the title race, and the former Reds defender has set Jurgen Klopp’s side one very clear task if they’re to emerge victorious.

In response to a viewer’s question as to what LFC will have to do in order to stand ‘any chance’ of beating the champions, the 62-year-old said: “Clean sheet, easy peasy.”

Nicol added: “[They need] a clean sheet, get a bit of luck. [Caoimhin] Kelleher has got to be at his best. The back four have got to defend like Trojans. They will cause some problems going forward, Liverpool, because that’s what they do.”

A solid defensive foundation will be crucial for the Reds if they’re to get one over on City, who’ve scored nine goals in two matches over the past week and have the likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden in ominous form.

Encouragingly, we haven’t conceded a single goal over our past three games, with nearly 400 minutes of football played since our defence was last breached (by Chiedozie Ogbene in the 12th minute of the 4-1 win over Luton).

Only two teams have kept a clean sheet against the champions in the Premier League season, and none since Aston Villa in early December. That’s the challenge which awaits us on Sunday, but results-wise we couldn’t be in better form going into the showdown at Anfield.

You can view Nicol’s comments below (from 4:50), via ESPN FC on YouTube: