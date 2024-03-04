(Image) Virgil van Dijk runs back old celebration after Nunez winner

Darwin Nunez ensured that Liverpool fans could go wild against Nottingham Forest and whilst all eyes were on our goal scorer, Virgil van Dijk celebrated in his own way.

Before grabbing a phone and recording the players as they joined the fans in celebration, our captain could be seen grabbing the ball and volleying it into the sky.

As an image of this moment circulated online, it led to many fans realising that the Dutchman has done this before and posting video compilations.

It’s a celebration that normally means something very good has just happened and so let’s hope we see it again soon!

You can view the image of Van Dijk via @snappedlfc on X:

Van Dijk 🤝 absolutely battering the ball away during celebrations pic.twitter.com/AwZagSJPth — – (@snappedlfc) March 3, 2024

