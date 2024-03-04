(Video) What Van Dijk did before Nunez goal is even more impressive with new angle

All eyes were on Darwin Nunez as he provided us with a last-gasp winner against Nottingham Forest but Virgil van Dijk’s role may have been as important.

Our captain managed to hold off Ryan Yates and shove him towards his own goalkeeper, meaning that our goalscorer was onside.

READ MORE: (Video) Nunez and Szoboszlai show off unique handshake after dramatic winner

This clever bit of play from the Dutchman wasn’t enough to ever be considered a foul but ensured that our winning moment could happen.

This new angle from behind the goal shows the split-second decision that made such a huge difference.

You can view the Van Dijk shove (from 11:41) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment