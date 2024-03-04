(Video) Haaland’s shocking miss on 45 minutes v United is worse than any of Nunez’s

Obviously, it goes without saying that Erling Haaland is a positively monstrous centre-forward – a true world-class striker for Manchester City.
That said, given the constant slating we’ve seen Darwin Nunez subjected to – which, admittedly, seems to be quieting down – it’s refreshing to see fans reminded that his opposite number at City isn’t infallible.
The former Borussia Dortmund sharpshooter produced the miss of the season in Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat at the Etihad.
Arguably, some might suggest, far worse than anything Nunez has ever come up with.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:
"It doesn't seem to bother him" 🤫
Micah and Roy break down THAT Haaland miss 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kjki6XOpge
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024