(Video) Young Liverpool fan saved from abhorrent abuse by Forest fans; Robertson dragged him out crowd

Nottingham Forest fans were understandably upset after watching their side give away a late goal against Liverpool but their treatment of one young fan was disgusting.

As the full-time whistle blew, the fume from the home supporters behind our bench was toxic and it soon became clear that a young Red and his mother were in among it all.

This led to Andy Robertson and several members of our coaching staff collecting the youngster and taking him to safety.

Being upset after conceding a goal is understandable but there’s no reason to treat anyone like this, especially someone so young.

You can watch the terrible footage of the Forest fans via @ianyoungkop on X:

