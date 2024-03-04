(Video) Young Liverpool fan saved from abhorrent abuse by Forest fans; Robertson dragged him out crowd

Nottingham Forest fans were understandably upset after watching their side give away a late goal against Liverpool but their treatment of one young fan was disgusting.
As the full-time whistle blew, the fume from the home supporters behind our bench was toxic and it soon became clear that a young Red and his mother were in among it all.
This led to Andy Robertson and several members of our coaching staff collecting the youngster and taking him to safety.
Being upset after conceding a goal is understandable but there’s no reason to treat anyone like this, especially someone so young.
You can watch the terrible footage of the Forest fans via @ianyoungkop on X:
Poor kid. pic.twitter.com/WfTdTVoNga
— Ian Young ⚽️🎬📖📱 (@ianyoungkop) March 4, 2024
Forest fans are a horrible bunch. Throughout the game they booed every decision or incident which didn’t go their way. Most were nothing. A ball would hit a players chest or shoulder and they’d demand a free kick and be booing for 5 mins. They don’t boo when their players dive or foul though. Jayden Danns had a stonewall penalty turned down. You can’t get more obvious than that foul. And Konate got a boot to the face for a corner. He was standing up. Another stonewall pen. Then Dominguez cried he couldn’t walk off the pitch and wasted a minute whilst physios came on. Then once off the pitch, he walked fine. Yates got a ball to the head. Play was stopped when Liverpool had possession and the ref gave the ball to the Forest keeper. Just like he did a couple of mins before our goal. And the keeper rolled around for about 4 mins, holding every part of his body. Obviously the magic sponge is really magic because he got up and took a free kick without a twinge in site. Almost want them to go down ahead of the Bitters.
There is something seriously wrong with NF supporters. Not sure if it’s simply LFC they hate but their pathetic abusive chanting is so first division.
Yes, we all get upset at a last minute winner but this sums them up.
Horrible, horrible “fans”.
And I agree their actions make me happy that they will go down.
So hoping Forest get relegated. Not anything against their players, manager or the city, but the behaviour of their fans is unacceptable. To be chanting about poverty in Liverpool when the city has its own problems in this regard is disgusting. The fact that the Nottingham Forest stewards allow this to go unchecked brings shame on a once great club.
I have been to the City ground many times as a Liverpool supporter and I am never surprised by their narrow minded and unsporting behaviour. I guess they still carry the guilt of scabbing on their fellow miners. A very insular and almost backward place.
At least with their abusive chants and that, they will end in the championship next season 😂
Seriously, the game started 0-0 and Forest do have their chances to score in the game but they didn’t. And when Liverpool scored a late goal and they called them a cheat? Get a life.. Why don’t u blame your players mentality, liverpool fight till the last secs and they get themselves a goal.. This is Liverpool players mentality and they fight till the final whistle.. And sad to say, this is something a small club like forest does not have..
What can u expect from pigs but grunts. Just sums them up…