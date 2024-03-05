(Image) Another Liverpool injury concern as 19-year-old uploads worrying image

Liverpool fans are becoming well versed in dealing with injury problems and we’ve been hit with yet another, on the dawn of facing Manchester City.

Taking to his Instagram account, Calum Scanlon has uploaded images of himself in a protective boot on his right foot.

This came alongside the caption: ‘Minor setback, back stronger than ever’ from the full-back who was last in the first-team squad on the bench against Southampton in the FA Cup.

It seems that some time on the sidelines will see the 19-year-old sit out games after the Manchester City clash but a return to the squad shouldn’t be too far away.

Liverpool youngster Calum Scanlon (19) has picked up an injury playing for the U21s. The left-back was recently on the bench in our FA Cup game vs Southampton. pic.twitter.com/c6gxtXAjRp — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) March 5, 2024

