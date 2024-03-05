(Video) Carragher on what Liverpool ‘need to’ do against Manchester City at Anfield

Liverpool fans will be very aware that our next league game is a big one and ahead of facing Manchester City, Jamie Carragher has outlined what the Reds need to do.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the Scouser said: “If I’m putting Liverpool’s case across, I would think they would need to beat City to have that four-point buffer.

“Then when you look at games away at United and away at Everton, that you know are derby games for Liverpool which are always be tough games no matter how poor those two teams are in this season, they will be tough games for Liverpool.”

READ MORE: (Video) Sherwood claims Henderson is Liverpool’s greatest captain in PL era

Having a four-point buffer over Pep Guardiola’s side would be a massive plus for Jurgen Klopp but we will know that there are plenty of opportunities for us to drop points afterwards.

Add onto this the presence of a rampant Arsenal, we’re going to have to be near perfect in order to win the big prize.

You can watch Carragher’s comments (from 12:24) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment