(Video) Dalglish reveals conversation with Gerrard that led to Henderson signing for Liverpool

Many forget with Jordan Henderson’s longevity at Anfield that it was Kenny Dalglish that signed the midfielder for the Reds and our former manager has provided his insight on how the move came about.

Speaking on ‘No Tippy Tappy Football’, the Scot said about the current Ajax player: “I went to watch a game and I think the game finished up 0-0 – it was boring anyway!

“And [Henderson] was the only one that made a pass, and I said to Stevie, ‘I think we’re gonna go for him.’

“So, he’s a good boy as well, and the way that he got the the other captains in and around and raised the fund for everybody [NHS Charities Together] tells you that he’s he’s quite humane as well.”

It’s clear that the 73-year-old has a lot of respect for the Sunderland-born skipper and that Steven Gerrard was happy to see him move to Merseyside too.

Although his legacy was tarnished with a move to Al-Ettifaq, you can’t question that impeccable performance of the 33-year-old off the pitch before this ill-fated decision.

You can watch Dalglish’s comments on Henderson (from 4:36) via No Tippy Tappy Football on YouTube:

