(Image) Gravenberch provides injury update ahead of crucial City clash

Ryan Gravenberch was last seen getting his ankle attacked by Moises Caicedo and after celebrating our Carabao Cup win on crutches, a comeback date hasn’t been confirmed.

However, taking to his own Instagram stories, the Dutchman has shown that the protective boot and crutches are no longer needed.

This will come as a huge boost ahead of our Europa League tie with Sparta Praha and the crucial clash with Manchester City.

Seeing the injured players return to action will be a massive boost for Jurgen Klopp and let’s hope this is a positive trend that continues.

You can view the image of Gravenberch via his Instagram stories:

