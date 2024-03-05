‘A crazy thought…’ – Ian Wright gives prediction for Liverpool v Man City; expects decisive result

Ian Wright has shared his prediction for Liverpool’s top-of-the-table showdown against Manchester City next Sunday, believing that there’ll be a decisive result in one team’s favour.

The Reds go into the weekend at the summit of the Premier League with a one-point lead over the champions, although both could be overtaken prior to kick-off if Arsenal win at home to Brentford on Saturday.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, the ex-Gunners marksman joked that he’d love to see both teams lose at Anfield in order to help his former club’s chances of glory, before then declaring which of the two he thinks will prevail.

Wright said: “I’ve just had a crazy thought – can both of them lose? That came into my head. Can both lose for Arsenal, please? But no, you look at it from Liverpool’s point of view, is it at the Etihad? It’s at Anfield! Liverpool at this stage, I would fancy Liverpool, I would do.”

We’d venture to suggest that Wright – and most Arsenal fans – would love to see a draw at Anfield on Sunday, especially if the Gunners were to take care of their own business the previous evening.

What we can certainly get on board with is his prediction of a Liverpool win, which’d put City at arm’s length prior to their showdown against Mikel Arteta’s side at Easter.

For all the success that Pep Guardiola has enjoyed in Manchester, he’s still only won at the Reds’ home ground once, and that was in February 2021 when fans were locked out of stadia during the global pandemic, depriving us of the usual raucous atmosphere that this fixture generates.

Although Jurgen Klopp is still deprived of numerous key players through injury, a couple of big names returned last Saturday (Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai), and more could possibly be in line to make a comeback when the champions roll into town next weekend.

There’s usually little (if anything) to choose between Liverpool and City when they face off, and that’s likely to be the case again on Sunday. Here’s hoping that Wright’s forecast proves correct.

