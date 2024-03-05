Liverpool confirm full 18-player squad for Legends match v Ajax; four Istanbul heroes included

Liverpool have confirmed the full squad for the LFC Legends match against Ajax at Anfield on 23 March.

The Merseyside club announced the remaining additions to the 18-man roster for the annual fundraising fixture in aid of the LFC Foundation, with more than 54,000 tickets already sold for the game (via liverpoolfc.com).

The squad has been completed by the inclusions of Sami Hyypia, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Jay Spearing, Momo Sissoko and Maxi Rodriguez, with the Reds’ line-up being managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson, Ian Rush, John Aldridge and John Barnes.

The full Liverpool Legends squad reads as follows:

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld

Defenders: Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Daniel Agger, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Igor Biscan, Martin Skrtel, Sami Hyypia

Midfielders: Jay Spearing, Mark Gonzalez, Maxi Rodriguez, Momo Sissoko

Forwards: Dirk Kuyt, Djibril Cisse, Fernando Torres, Nabil El Zhar, Ryan Babel

There’s no shortage of 2000s nostalgia on offer for Liverpool fans there, including four members of the squad which won our fifth European Cup in Istanbul in 2005 (Dudek, Hyypia, Biscan, Cisse).

Every player participating on the day deserves huge credit for giving up their time for such a worthy cause, with the LFC Foundation helping to change lives every day through their variety of programmes.

A large portion of the funds raised from this year’s Legends match will go towards educational programmes to support projects to tackle a range of social issues, including poor educational outcomes, youth unemployment and young people becoming involved in gangs and crime (liverpoolfc.com).

It’s brilliant to see so many tickets already sold for the fixture, and hopefully Anfield will be full to capacity on 23 March, when fans will get a chance to see some great Reds players of yesteryear return to the iconic stadium, while also doing their bit to support a fantastic cause.

