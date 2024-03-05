(Video) Liverpool loanee produces goalkeeping howler; blushes were spared though

Liverpool have a host of young players currently out on loan and enjoying varying levels of success but this is certainly not a moment that reflects well on one of them.

Currently playing for Irish Premier Division side St Patrick’s Athletic, Marcelo Pitaluga is enjoying some opportunities in first-team football.

However, in a match against Waterford, the Brazilian made a real mess of a ball played back to him and nearly handed the opposition an easy goal.

Thankfully for the 21-year-old, blushes were spared as the ball rolled out for a goal kick.

You can watch Pitaluga’s error (from 2:49) via FAI TV on YouTube:

