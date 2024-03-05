Mark Schwarzer says Liverpool ace is ‘more of the complete package’ compared to Man City counterpart

Mark Schwarzer has claimed one Liverpool ace in particular is ‘more of the complete package’ compared to his Manchester City counterpart.

Despite currently being ruled out with a hamstring injury, Alisson Becker has become recognised as one of the best ‘keepers in the world since signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2018.

The Brazil international has won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside and ex-Premier League ‘keeper Schwarzer believes the former AS Roma man is clear of City’s first choice between the sticks.

“I think Alisson and Ederson, I rate them very highly. I think they’re outstanding goalkeepers. And I think, all-round outstanding goalkeepers I have to say. I think Alisson is probably more of the complete package from my perspective of what I like as a goalkeeper,” he said on Football’s Greatest with Jeff Stelling (via The Boot Room).

Without Alisson we wouldn’t have been as successful as we have been in recent years. His signing helped take Jurgen Klopp’s side to the next level and we’re fortunate to have him.

His injury has came at a disappointing time with us welcoming Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday and some huge games on the horizon in the Europa League and FA Cup but Caoimhin Kelleher has deputised excellently for our No.1.

The Brazilian is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2027 meaning we have another few seasons to enjoy witness the greatness of the 31-year-old.

