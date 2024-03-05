‘They have the information’ – Sky reporter explains why Alonso could choose Bayern over Liverpool

A reliable reporter from Germany has explained why Xabi Alonso could be set to opt for the Bayern Munich manager’s job rather than the one at Liverpool.

Following his extraordinary work at Bayer Leverkusen, who sit 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, the 42-year-old is coveted by both clubs as they seek replacements for Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp respectively.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday night that the Spaniard has ‘opened discussions’ with the Bavarian giants over the upcoming managerial vacancy at the Allianz Arena, and German journalist Florian Plettenberg has shed light on why the 2010 World Cup winner could be set to snub the Reds.

The reporter told Sky Sports‘ Transfer Update: “They have the information that, if he changes, he will go to Bayern and not Liverpool. Alonso says that Liverpool and the [Jurgen] Klopp legacy are a difficult number. You could lose more than win.”

The task of coming in straight after Klopp is one which could be daunting for even the most experienced of managers, with the fortunes of David Moyes and Unai Emery at Manchester United and Arsenal respectively serving as cautionary tales of how hard it is to take over from a club’s legendary figure.

However, while Alonso would have the emphatic backing of the Anfield faithful and be given time and space to build a project at Liverpool, he wouldn’t be afforded the same luxuries at Bayern, where even winning the Bundesliga mightn’t be enough to keep a manager in a job.

Maybe the 42-year-old fancies a crack at taking charge of the Reds in the future but doesn’t want the dubious honour of being Klopp’s immediate successor, but the timing might never align so perfectly for him again in the future.

What if Liverpool’s next boss is a success and stays in the role for years, in which time the Spaniard’s reputation may be discoloured from brief stints at other clubs who wouldn’t grant him the patience he’d be shown on Merseyside?

Alonso’s future is obviously up to him. We just hope he makes the right decision if he decides to move on from Leverkusen at the end of this season.

