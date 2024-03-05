Richard Dunne explains the ‘sudden’ change which boosts Liverpool’s chances of PL glory

Former Manchester City defender Richard Dunne has explained why Liverpool pose more of a threat than Arsenal to his former side’s chances of regaining their Premier League crown this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently lead the way with the Sky Blues, who have won three consecutive league titles and five of the last six, a point behind ahead of the huge fixture between the pair at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal are just two points adrift of the league leaders after 27 games and have scored 21 goals in their last four league outings.

Despite the quality of Mikel Arteta’s side however, former Republic of Ireland international Dunne has explained why it’s Liverpool who the Etihad-based outfit should be more wary of as we approach the business end of the campaign.

“I’d imagine Liverpool,” Dunne explained on BBC Radio 5 Live (via HITC) when asked who poses a greater threat to City. “They’ve got a really good flow going at the moment, they’ve got a lot of confidence and their squad has suddenly got a lot bigger because of the emergence of the younger lads.

“The game [between Liverpool and City] on Sunday is going to be amazing, but I just think it’s brilliant for the Premier League to have the three teams involved in it. It’s going to be a really good battle between now and the end of the season.

“I look at City and every time they play a game, I think they’re going to win it. They’ve got some tough fixtures coming up, but the experience and the know-how will hopefully stand them in good stead.”

READ MORE: (Video) Melissa Reddy provides Alonso update as Bayern step up efforts to seal signature

Dunne is of course backing City to win another league title but has clearly been impressed by the emergence of some of Liverpool’s youngsters in recent weeks.

The likes of James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns all impressed when called upon as substitutes at Wembley recently while the latter two also impressed during our defeat of Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Klopp’s not had much luck with injuries this term but credit to the young lads for stepping up to the plate when we’ve needed them most and in the absence of Mo Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota to name a few.

Sunday’s game is absolutely massive in regards to the title race with whoever comes out on top leading the way with just 10 games remaining.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield? One Liverpool star has come alive in last three months and much more!